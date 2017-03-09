UFC Fight Night 106 Belfort vs Gastelum: Media Day Staredowns

Adam Haynes
UFC Fight Night 106 Belfort vs Gastelum is approaching this weekend, and the card’s top fighters had their chance to square off for the cameras today.

‘Fight Night 106 sees the UFC return to Brazil for this Saturday’s event in Fortaleza.

The main event sees Brazilian legend Vitor Belfort square off with Kelvin Gastelum in what should be a good contest in the middleweight division. Another highly popular Brazilian icon, Mauricio Rua, fights Gian Villante at light-heavyweight.

Brazilian fight fans will also have Edson Barboza to cheer on when he meets Beneil Dariush in their lightweight contest, as well as a chance to see Jussier Formiga take on Ray Borg at flyweight. One-time bantamweight title challenger Bethe Correia welcomes Marion Reneau to Brazil, while Alex Oliveira will have the opportunity to do the same against Tim Means in their lightweight rematch.

You can watch the full clip above.

