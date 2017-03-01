UFC Fight Night: 107 – Lina Lansberg Looking For New Opponent

Lina Lansberg is currently without an opponent for her upcoming fight at UFC Fight Night 107 following news that Veronica Macedo has been pulled from their upcoming bout.

Macedo will miss her women’s bantamweight matchup against Lansberg at UFC Fight Night 107, which leaves little over two weeks to find a fighter to step in. MMAjunkie first reported the news.

Lansberg’s first fight under the UFC banner was in September, in a 140-pound catchweight fight against former Invicta FC featherweight champion Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino. “Cyborg” won the fight with ease, scoring a second-round TKO.

Macedo made her debut in September 2016, also, at UFC Fight Night 93 in Germany. The Venezuelan lost her first professional fight in her career and was hoping to score her first “W” under the UFC banner in London. Macedo must now wait to achieve this.

UFC Fight Night 107 is scheduled for March 18 at The O2 arena in London, England. The entire card will be broadcast on UFC Fight Pass.

