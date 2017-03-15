UFC Fight Night 108: Swanson vs. Lobov Full Card Details For Nashville Event

UFC Fight Night 108: Swanson vs. Lobov is set for April 22 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

UFC #4 ranked featherweight Cub Swanson meets the unranked, Conor McGregor training partner Artem Lobov in the main event of the evening.

Co-headlining the card is Diego Sanchez vs Al Iaquinta in an interesting lightweight contest. The fight will be Iaquinta’s first in two years following protracted contract negotiations which led to the fighter taking a self-imposed, semi-retirement from MMA.

#11 ranked former light heavyweight title challenger Ovince Saint Preux meets Marcos Rogerio de Lima, while a bantamweight clash between Eddie Wineland and John Dodson beefs up the card. Lightweight veteran Joe Lauzon squares off against Stevie Ray, while Jake Ellenberger meets Mike Perry in an intriguing welterweight contest.

UFC Fight Night 108: Swanson vs Lobov is as follows:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 10 p.m. ET)

Artem Lobov vs. Cub Swanson

Al Iaquinta vs. Diego Sanchez

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Ovince Saint Preux

John Dodson vs. Eddie Wineland

Joe Lauzon vs. Stevie Ray

Jake Ellenberger vs. Mike Perry

PRELIMS (FS2, 8 p.m. ET)

Sam Alvey vs. Thales Leites

Brandon Moreno vs. Dustin Ortiz

Scott Holtzman vs. Michael McBride

Jessica Penne vs. Danielle Taylor

PRELIMS (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Bryan Barberena vs. Joe Proctor

Cindy Dandois vs. Alexis Davis

Hector Sandoval vs. Matt Schnell