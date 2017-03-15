UFC Fight Night 108: Swanson vs. Lobov Full Card Details For Nashville Event

UFC Fight Night 108: Swanson vs. Lobov is set for April 22 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
UFC #4 ranked featherweight Cub Swanson meets the unranked, Conor McGregor training partner Artem Lobov in the main event of the evening.
Co-headlining the card is Diego Sanchez vs Al Iaquinta in an interesting lightweight contest. The fight will be Iaquinta’s first in two years following protracted contract negotiations which led to the fighter taking a self-imposed, semi-retirement from MMA.
#11 ranked former light heavyweight title challenger Ovince Saint Preux meets Marcos Rogerio de Lima, while a bantamweight clash between Eddie Wineland and John Dodson beefs up the card. Lightweight veteran Joe Lauzon squares off against Stevie Ray, while Jake Ellenberger meets Mike Perry in an intriguing welterweight contest.
UFC Fight Night 108: Swanson vs Lobov is as follows:
MAIN CARD (FS1, 10 p.m. ET)
Artem Lobov vs. Cub Swanson
Al Iaquinta vs. Diego Sanchez
Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Ovince Saint Preux
John Dodson vs. Eddie Wineland
Joe Lauzon vs. Stevie Ray
Jake Ellenberger vs. Mike Perry
PRELIMS (FS2, 8 p.m. ET)
Sam Alvey vs. Thales Leites
Brandon Moreno vs. Dustin Ortiz
Scott Holtzman vs. Michael McBride
Jessica Penne vs. Danielle Taylor
PRELIMS (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)
Bryan Barberena vs. Joe Proctor
Cindy Dandois vs. Alexis Davis
Hector Sandoval vs. Matt Schnell