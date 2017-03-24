UFC Fight Night 110: Daniel Kelly vs. Derek Brunson Confirmed for New Zealand Event

Daniel Kelly will meet Derek Brunson at UFC Fight Night 110 on June 10 in Auckland, New Zealand, the promotion has confirmed.

Kelly will square off with Brunson following a career-boosting victory over former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans at UFC 209 this month. Despite the victory drawing attention to the fighter who is now 4-0, Kelly is still unranked in the middleweight division.

Brunson’s last fight was at UFC 208 in February, where he suffered a controversial decision loss to Anderson Silva. Brunson picked up his second straight “L”, following a defeat to Robert Whittaker in November. Brunson was enjoying a five-fight win streak prior to these two losses, which he will look to change in Auckland in June.

UFC Fight Night 110 is scheduled for the Vector Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. Derrick Lewis and South Auckland-born Mark Hunt meet in a powerful heavyweight bout in the main event of the evening.