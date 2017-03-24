UFC Fight Night 110: Daniel Kelly vs. Derek Brunson Confirmed for New Zealand Event

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Daniel Kelly will meet Derek Brunson at UFC Fight Night 110 on June 10 in Auckland, New Zealand, the promotion has confirmed.

Kelly will square off with Brunson following a career-boosting victory over former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans at UFC 209 this month. Despite the victory drawing attention to the fighter who is now 4-0, Kelly is still unranked in the middleweight division.

Brunson’s last fight was at UFC 208 in February, where he suffered a controversial decision loss to Anderson Silva. Brunson picked up his second straight “L”, following a defeat to Robert Whittaker in November. Brunson was enjoying a five-fight win streak prior to these two losses, which he will look to change in Auckland in June.

UFC Fight Night 110 is scheduled for the Vector Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. Derrick Lewis and South Auckland-born Mark Hunt meet in a powerful heavyweight bout in the main event of the evening.

LATEST NEWS

UFC Fight Night 110: Daniel Kelly vs. Derek Brunson Confirmed for New Zealand Event

0
Daniel Kelly will meet Derek Brunson at UFC Fight Night 110 on June 10 in Auckland, New Zealand, the promotion has confirmed. Kelly will square off...
Jose Aldo

UFC 212: Jose Aldo Posts Training Video Ahead of Max Holloway Fight in Brazil

0
Incumbent UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo sent a clear message out to his UFC 212 opponent Max Holloway with a training video posted on Thursday. Aldo...

Eric Del Fierro: Dominick Cruz Wants Title Shot on Return to Action

0
Former UFC bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz is currently resting up prior to launching an assault at his former title, and whoever happens to be...
video

Bob Arum: UFC Want 50% of Conor McGregor Purse From Mayweather Fight

0
Legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum flags a potential showstopper as he claims that the UFC will look for 50% from Conor McGregor should he...
Joseph Benavidez

Joseph Benavidez vs. Ben Nguyen Added to UFC Auckland Card

0
Joseph Benavidez will have to fight at least one more time before receiving a third title shot. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently announced that...