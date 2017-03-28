UFC Fight Night 112: Vitor Miranda vs. Marvin Vettori Meet in Oklahoma

Vitor Miranda and Marvin Vettori will square off at UFC Fight Night 112 in Oklahoma City on June 25, according to both men’s social media pages.

Miranda was a finalist on The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 4 in the heavyweight category. Miranda’s last fight ended in defeat to Chris Camozzi last May, in a fight which also saw him out of action due to shoulder surgery. Prior to his loss to Camozzi, the 38-year-old was riding a three-fight win streak, with all coming by way of knockout.

When Vettori faces off against Miranda it will be the fourth consecutive Brazilian he has fought. Prior to his loss to Antonio Carlos Junior, Italy’s Vettori was 6-0 in six fights, having won his debut UFC bout on the undercard of Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz 2 at UFC 202 in August 2016.

UFC Fight Night 112 is scheduled for June 25 at Oklahoma City’s Chesapeake Energy Arena.