UFC Fight Night Fortaleza: Vitor Belfort -Still One of The Best

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

To get you pumped for Fight Night Fortaleza and the return of Brazilian fan favorite Vitor “The Phenom” Belfort this Saturday, the UFC have released the awesome short video above.

Vitor Belfort is an icon to Brazilian fight fans. The former light-heavyweight champion of the world first announced himself to the UFC in February 1997 with  TKO victory over Tra Telligman. Telligman suffered a cut one minute into the fight, which was his first MMA loss and Belfort’s first win in a career which is still going strong after 20 years in the game.

Belfort is currently ranked #9 in the UFC’s middleweight rankings and will face #10 ranked Kelvin Gastelum this weekend in his home country of Brazil. Fight fans are undoubtedly in for a treat on Saturday March 11, on a bill which includes a litany of Brazilian fighters. This compilation, however, is all about Vitor.

You can watch the full video above.

UFC Fight Night Fortaleza happens March 11, 2017 at the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil.

