UFC Release Fight Night Houston: Open Workout Recap

Fight Night Houston is edging closer, and the UFC have released a recap of Thursday’s open workouts in anticipation of of the upcoming action.

Dennis Bermudez, Chan Sung Jung (Korean Zombie), Alexa Grasso, and Felice Herrig all feature in the promotion’s recorded open workouts, prior to the card which airs this Saturday night on FS1.

All eyes will be on the main event, with the return of the popular Korean serving as worthy of headliner. Jung had been active in the South Korean armed forces until October 2016, and will no doubt be looking forward to the opportunity of proving that he still has what it takes against ‘The Menace’ at featherweight.