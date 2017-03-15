Fight Night London: Corey Anderson – I Will be the Best

Corey Anderson promises to continue his ascent to reign over the light heavyweight division when he meets Jimi Manuwa at Fight Night London on March 18.

This Saturday, March 18 sees the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) return to London what promises to be an exciting night of action at the O2 Arena in the English capital. Squaring off in the main event of the evening are light heavyweights Corey Anderson and Jimi Manuwa.

Anderson recently told FloCombat of his intentions to mix it up in the main event against Manuwa:

“I CAN MAKE IT A PRETTY FIGHT. I CAN MAKE IT AN UGLY FIGHT. EITHER WAY IT’S GOING TO BE A FIGHT. TEN OUT OF TEN TIMES MY OPPONENT WILL GAS OUT BEFORE I DO. I AM CONFIDENT OF THAT. I AM GETTING INTO EXCLUSIVE COMPANY. THE BEST OF THE BEST IN THE DIVISION.”

If Corey Anderson is to climb the ladder towards the UFC title, he must first get past the challenge of the powerful Manuwa this weekend.