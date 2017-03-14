On the Fly: Fight Night London – Marc Diakiese (Video)

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

The UFC have released episode 2 of “On the Fly” ahead of Fight Night London at the O2 Arena, which is scheduled for this Saturday Night.

UFC cameras are sent to American Top Team gym in Florida to capture undefeated lightweight Mark Diakiese. Diakiese will go head to head with Finland’s Teemu Packalen on March 18th in the English capital. Packalen is 8-1 in MMA, with his only loss coming to Mickael Lebout in 2015.

The cameras focus on Diakiese at ATT gym and even find time to document downtime spent bowling and playing soccer. You can watch episode 2 of “On the Fly” above.

UFC Fight Night: London is set to go ahead this Saturday at the O2 Arena.

LATEST NEWS

video

On the Fly: Fight Night London – Marc Diakiese (Video)

0
The UFC have released episode 2 of "On the Fly" ahead of Fight Night London at the O2 Arena, which is scheduled for this...
Misha Cirkunov

Misha Cirkunov: ‘I Would Love to Fight Mauricio Rua’

0
Misha Cirkunov is eyeing a bout with a mixed martial arts (MMA) icon. Despite having a bout set against Volkan Oezdemir at a UFC Fight...

Yair Rodriguez “Almost Sure” Of Landing Title Shot, Should He Beat Frankie Edgar

0
Yair Rodriguez is feeling positive in his capabilities and thinks he could be a UFC champion by the time 2017 comes to an end. The...
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier Says His ‘Journey May be Complete’ Before Misha Cirkunov Becomes Challenger

0
Daniel Cormier isn't concerned about the potential stars of tomorrow in the light heavyweight division. The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 205-pound title holder probably...

UFC on FOX 24: Roy Nelson Faces Alexander Volkov in Kansas City

0
Roy Nelson vs Alexander Volkov: The UFC have announced a blockbuster heavyweight bout for their first ever event in Kansas on April 15 at Sprint...