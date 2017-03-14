On the Fly: Fight Night London – Marc Diakiese (Video)

The UFC have released episode 2 of “On the Fly” ahead of Fight Night London at the O2 Arena, which is scheduled for this Saturday Night.

UFC cameras are sent to American Top Team gym in Florida to capture undefeated lightweight Mark Diakiese. Diakiese will go head to head with Finland’s Teemu Packalen on March 18th in the English capital. Packalen is 8-1 in MMA, with his only loss coming to Mickael Lebout in 2015.

The cameras focus on Diakiese at ATT gym and even find time to document downtime spent bowling and playing soccer. You can watch episode 2 of “On the Fly” above.

UFC Fight Night: London is set to go ahead this Saturday at the O2 Arena.