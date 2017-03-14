Fight Night London: UFC Breakdown Video Released Ahead of Card

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

John Gooden, Dan Hardy and Nick Peet breakdown the upcoming event in a video released by the UFC prior to Fight Night London on Saturday, March 18.

The main event sees a light heavyweight clash between Jimi Manuwa and Corey Anderson in the English capital this weekend. Manuwa’s last fight resulted in a knockout victory over former interim light heavyweight title challenger Ovince Saint Preux. “Poster Boy” has mixed it up with some of the best in the division, having fought Anthony “Rumble” Johnson prior to beating “OSP”.

Corey Anderson was the winner of The Ultimate Fighter Season 19 and is 9-2 in a professional career which has included wins over Sean O’Connell, Tom Lawlor and Fábio Maldonado.

UFC Fight Night London is set to take place on March 18 inside the O2 Arena in the English capital.

LATEST NEWS

Fedor Emelianenko Reportedly Offered Deal by Polish MMA promotion KSW

0
Russian MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko has reportedly been offered a deal to compete with leading Polish promotion KSW. President of the Polish promotion KWS, Marcin...
Val

Valentina Shevchenko: Nunes Turned Down Fight in April, “My Schedule Planned til July”

0
It looks like the rumored women's bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko will have to wait a little longer. Despite a...

Hector Lombard Posts Photos of Scary Looking Car Crash

0
Hector Lombard isn't having much luck in or out of the octagon of late. The former Bellator MMA middleweight champion who was heavily hyped...
video

Fight Night London: UFC Breakdown Video Released Ahead of Card

0
John Gooden, Dan Hardy and Nick Peet breakdown the upcoming event in a video released by the UFC prior to Fight Night London on...
video

Jason “Mayhem” Miller Deep Sixes SmartTV, Thanks CIA

0
Jason "Mayhem" Miller has drawn more attention for his antics outside of the cage than in it recently, but he has certainly been living...