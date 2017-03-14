Fight Night London: UFC Breakdown Video Released Ahead of Card

John Gooden, Dan Hardy and Nick Peet breakdown the upcoming event in a video released by the UFC prior to Fight Night London on Saturday, March 18.

The main event sees a light heavyweight clash between Jimi Manuwa and Corey Anderson in the English capital this weekend. Manuwa’s last fight resulted in a knockout victory over former interim light heavyweight title challenger Ovince Saint Preux. “Poster Boy” has mixed it up with some of the best in the division, having fought Anthony “Rumble” Johnson prior to beating “OSP”.

Corey Anderson was the winner of The Ultimate Fighter Season 19 and is 9-2 in a professional career which has included wins over Sean O’Connell, Tom Lawlor and Fábio Maldonado.

UFC Fight Night London is set to take place on March 18 inside the O2 Arena in the English capital.