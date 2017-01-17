UFC Fight Night 103: Medical Suspensions Announced, Rodriguez Out

The Arizona Department of Gaming confirmed on Tuesday that B.J Penn conqueror Yair Rodriguez has been ‘suspended indefinitely’ on Tuesday (courtesy of MMA Fighting).
Rodriguez battered the UFC legend on route to an impressive TKO victory, but will be out-of-action pending doctor’s clearance on what has been classed as “potentially undisclosed injuries” incurred as a result of the bout.
Likewise, Ben Saunders and Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger have been highlighted for similar treatment. The Arizona Department of Gaming never discloses motives for their suspensions, so one can only assume the reasons for such bans.
B.J Penn received a 180 day medical suspension for his loss to Rodriguez, who was the first man to knock down “The Prodigy” in his UFC career,
The comprehensive breakdown of of UFC Fight Night 103’s medical suspensions are as follows:
Yair Rodriguez: Indefinite suspension
Ben Saunders: Indefinite suspension
Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger: Indefinite suspension
B.J. Penn: 180 days
Devin Powell: 180 days
Nina Ansaroff: 180 days
Sergio Pettis: 60 days
Frankie Saenz: 60 days
Court McGee: 45 days
Joe Lauzon: 30 days
Walt Harris: 30 days
Chase Sherman: 30 days
Joachim Christensen: 30 days
Dmitri Smoliakov: 30 days
Bojan Mihaljovic: 30 days
Marcin Held: 7 days
John Moraga: 7 days
Drakkar Klose: 7 days
Augusto Mendes: 7 days
Aleksei Oleinik: 7 days
Viktor Pesta: 7 days
Tony Martin: 7 days
Alex White: 7 days
Cyril Asker: 7 days