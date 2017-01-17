UFC Fight Night 103: Medical Suspensions Announced, Rodriguez Out

The Arizona Department of Gaming confirmed on Tuesday that B.J Penn conqueror Yair Rodriguez has been ‘suspended indefinitely’ on Tuesday (courtesy of MMA Fighting).

Rodriguez battered the UFC legend on route to an impressive TKO victory, but will be out-of-action pending doctor’s clearance on what has been classed as “potentially undisclosed injuries” incurred as a result of the bout.

Likewise, Ben Saunders and Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger have been highlighted for similar treatment. The Arizona Department of Gaming never discloses motives for their suspensions, so one can only assume the reasons for such bans.

B.J Penn received a 180 day medical suspension for his loss to Rodriguez, who was the first man to knock down “The Prodigy” in his UFC career,

The comprehensive breakdown of of UFC Fight Night 103’s medical suspensions are as follows:

Yair Rodriguez: Indefinite suspension

Ben Saunders: Indefinite suspension

Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger: Indefinite suspension

B.J. Penn: 180 days

Devin Powell: 180 days

Nina Ansaroff: 180 days

Sergio Pettis: 60 days

Frankie Saenz: 60 days

Court McGee: 45 days

Joe Lauzon: 30 days

Walt Harris: 30 days

Chase Sherman: 30 days

Joachim Christensen: 30 days

Dmitri Smoliakov: 30 days

Bojan Mihaljovic: 30 days

Marcin Held: 7 days

John Moraga: 7 days

Drakkar Klose: 7 days

Augusto Mendes: 7 days

Aleksei Oleinik: 7 days

Viktor Pesta: 7 days

Tony Martin: 7 days

Alex White: 7 days

Cyril Asker: 7 days