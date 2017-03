This coming Saturday night, Vitor Belfort tries to take out another young contender when he faces Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Night 106.

Back in 2013, Belfort landed a picture-person first round knockout on Luke Rockhold in Brazil. Rockhold, of course, would later go on to win the UFC middleweight title.

Check out a compete replay of that meeting between Belfort and Rockhold here.