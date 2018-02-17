Fighter Finishes Opponent With Sweet Chin Music (Video)

Nothing like a little Sweet Chin Music to end a mixed martial arts bout.

While Bellator 194 took place, there was MMA action under the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) banner. There were plenty of finishes, but none will grab the amount attention than Kevin Wirth’s TKO has. That’s because Wirth pulled off retired pro wrestler Shawn Michaels’ finishing move, the Sweet Chin Music.

He’s Broken In Half!

Isaiah Gutierrez fell victim to the devastating kick. It’s the first loss of his professional MMA career. You can see footage of the knockout below:

Dude straight up won an MMA fight with Sweet Chin Music pic.twitter.com/x5477ZBb0Z — Dan It's Pronounced Why-Ner (@DanWeiner) February 17, 2018

Of course, an edited version with commentary from Jim Ross has already been made:

Here's the Jim Ross remix pic.twitter.com/WtoTQDYOwb — Dan It's Pronounced Why-Ner (@DanWeiner) February 17, 2018

Check out the LFA 33 results below:

Main Event – Welterweight Fight – Kyle Stewart (9-0) scored a unanimous decision over Jaleel Willis (8-1) (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Co-Main Event – Lightweight Fight – Damon Jackson (14-2-1, 1 NC) submitted Chris Pecero (14-8) with an arm triangle to win by technical submission at 0:38 in round one.

Catchweight Fight (120 Pounds) – Maycee Barber (3-0) submitted Kaila Thompson (1-2) with a rear naked choke at 0:31 in round one.

Welterweight Fight – Ramiz Brahimaj (6-0) submits Bilal Williams (8-6) with a rear naked choke at 4:10 in round one.

Light Heavyweight Fight – Alonzo Menifield (6-0) submitted Brice Ritani-Coe (4-5, 1 NC) with a rear naked choke at 2:41 in round one.

Kevin Wirth (5-0) head kicked Isaiah Gutierrez (4-1) to win by TKO at 3:33 in round three.

Sound off in the comments section below. Does Kevin Wirth do the Sweet Chin Music better than Shawn Michaels?