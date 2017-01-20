MMA Personalities Address New President Donald Trump via Social Media

Various renown names in MMA including Cody Garbrandt, Vitor Belfort and Hector Lombard took to social media in their reaction to the new president of the U.S.A, Donald J. Trump.

Trump’s inauguration today ensured that there was a buzz on the social media platform. Various names across the world of MMA had their say on the man of the hour, with the majority of tweets and Instagram posts supporting the 45th president of the United States.

While politics and sports should usually be kept apart, some of the world’s biggest names in Mixed Martial Arts sent their congratulations to the new man inside the White House, or at least were diplomatic in response to his “swearing in” as president:

HAPPY TRUMP DAY!! — Eddie Wineland (@EddieWineland) January 20, 2017

Having seen firsthand the horros of revolutions, and coups, the peaceful transfer of power is something to be celebrated! #inauguration — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) January 20, 2017