UFC 208: Fighters React to Silva’s “Controversial” Win Over Brunson

Anderson Silva found his way to a first victory since October 2012 in UFC 208’s co-main headliner against Derek Brunson.
“The Spider” last tasted victory against Stephan Bonnar in October 2012. Subsequent losses to Chris Weidman (twice) and current middleweight champion Michael Bisping came before a defeat to light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier at UFC 200.
Brunson’s loss makes it 0-2, with a KO defeat to Robert Whittaker preceding last night’s decision defeat.
The consensus does seem to have favoured Silva for the win, if pro-fighters’ social media tweets are to be believed. Names such as Chris Weidman, Ben Rothwell and Daniel Cormier all made their feelings known regarding the decision:
Happy for Anderson ! #UFC208
— Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) February 12, 2017
What?
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 12, 2017
How was that a win for AS ?? WTF
— Big Ben Rothwell (@RothwellFighter) February 12, 2017
🤔🤔🤔.
— Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) February 12, 2017
OMG 30-27 on 1 score card
— Robert Whiteford (@Flyinjudoka) February 12, 2017
I feel horrible for Brunson #ufc208
— patrick cote (@patrick_cote) February 12, 2017
My dude Brunson got robbed!!!
— Anthony Johnson (@Anthony_Rumble) February 12, 2017
Brutal decision.
— KSOS (@KSOSufc) February 12, 2017
Hmm ,I am surprised. Bummer
— Big Ben Rothwell (@RothwellFighter) February 12, 2017