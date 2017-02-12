UFC 208: Fighters React to Silva’s “Controversial” Win Over Brunson

Anderson Silva found his way to a first victory since October 2012 in UFC 208’s co-main headliner against Derek Brunson.

“The Spider” last tasted victory against Stephan Bonnar in October 2012. Subsequent losses to Chris Weidman (twice) and current middleweight champion Michael Bisping came before a defeat to light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier at UFC 200.

Brunson’s loss makes it 0-2, with a KO defeat to Robert Whittaker preceding last night’s decision defeat.

The consensus does seem to have favoured Silva for the win, if pro-fighters’ social media tweets are to be believed. Names such as Chris Weidman, Ben Rothwell and Daniel Cormier all made their feelings known regarding the decision:

Happy for Anderson ! #UFC208 — Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) February 12, 2017

What? — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 12, 2017

How was that a win for AS ?? WTF — Big Ben Rothwell (@RothwellFighter) February 12, 2017

🤔🤔🤔. — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) February 12, 2017

OMG 30-27 on 1 score card — Robert Whiteford (@Flyinjudoka) February 12, 2017

I feel horrible for Brunson #ufc208 — patrick cote (@patrick_cote) February 12, 2017

My dude Brunson got robbed!!! — Anthony Johnson (@Anthony_Rumble) February 12, 2017

Brutal decision. — KSOS (@KSOSufc) February 12, 2017