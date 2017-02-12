UFC 208: Fighters React to Silva’s “Controversial” Win Over Brunson

Adam Haynes
Anderson Silva found his way to a first victory since October 2012 in UFC 208’s co-main headliner against Derek Brunson. 

“The Spider” last tasted victory against Stephan Bonnar in October 2012. Subsequent losses to Chris Weidman (twice) and current middleweight champion Michael Bisping came before a defeat to light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier at UFC 200.

Brunson’s loss makes it 0-2, with a KO defeat to Robert Whittaker preceding last night’s decision defeat.

The consensus does seem to have favoured Silva for the win, if pro-fighters’ social media tweets are to be believed. Names such as Chris Weidman, Ben Rothwell and Daniel Cormier all made their feelings known regarding the decision:

