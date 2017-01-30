Bisping: Fighting GSP & Romero Would Be ‘Perfect Scenario’ Before Retirement

Michael Bisping isn’t getting any younger.

The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder will be 38 years of age before his next title defense. “The Count” is currently out with a knee injury and won’t be back until at least May.

With all that he has accomplished, it’s easy to see Bisping as a future UFC Hall of Famer. Before the champion goes, he wants mega fights that are the most lucrative. On his SiriusXM show, “The Countdown” (via Flo Combat), Bisping reiterated his desire for a “big money fight” or two:

“I said I want to be a part of the biggest fights possible. Whether that’s Yoel Romero, Georges St-Pierre or whether that’s Jacare [Souza] or Anderson Silva, I just want to be a part of the biggest fights ever earning as much money as possible.”

One would think the potential match-up that would make the most money is one with Georges St. Pierre. “Rush” left the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) with nine straight successful title defenses. He was also the UFC’s most consistent pay-per-view (PPV) draw during his run.

“The Count” insists that he doesn’t care who his next opponent is, as long as he brings in the cash.

“We will get the surgery out the way and when it’s done, it’s done and then I’ll fight Yoel Romero if I have to and I’ll whip his ass and if it’s GSP I’ll whip his ass. I just want the biggest fight possible on the biggest fight card possible.”

It isn’t crazy to think Bisping may get his wish. He has been a mainstay with the promotion since 2006 and his body has been put through the wringer. The ideal set of circumstances would be for the champion to face “GSP,” then Romero to close his career.