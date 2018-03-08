Firas Zahabi: GSP-McGregor Would be Bigger Than May-Mac

Georges St-Pierre’s coach Firas Zahabi wants to see his fighter take on Conor McGregor.

It’s no secret that St-Pierre and McGregor have a desire for “super fights.” McGregor makes it clear that he’s all about the money. With two household names, a bout between the two makes sense when it comes to the short-term gain.

Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Zahabi said he doesn’t believe the bout will become a reality (via MMAFighting.com):

“[They’re] two huge names. I would love the fight to happen. I don’t think it’s gonna happen. I think the size difference and Conor’s gotta defend the belt sooner or later. They can’t fight for a middleweight title, that would be considered crazy.”

Mainstream Potential

He went on to make a bold claim that the match-up would be bigger than Floyd Mayweather vs. McGregor.

“I think it would just be a megafight that the fans want to see. It would just be a super-megafight that everybody in the world would want to see. I think it would be a bigger fight than Mayweather-McGregor. I think it would be the biggest fight in history and everybody would for sure want to see it. I don’t make the fights, but if I did, that would be one I’d make.”

