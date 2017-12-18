Firas Zahabi Says GSP Needs a ‘Mega Fight’ to Return to UFC

Don’t expect Georges St-Pierre’s comeback to last if he isn’t offered a “mega fight.”

St-Pierre returned to action last month. He challenged Michael Bisping for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title. “Rush” earned a third-round submission win to capture the gold.

Just one month later, St-Pierre vacated the title. Speaking to Robin Black of TSN, St-Pierre’s coach Firas Zahabi said a massive fight would entice St-Pierre to stick around (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I think Georges is going to get better, get back in the gym. He’s going to feel his body out and see what he wants. What’s the most interesting, epic fight out there? Mayweather? McGregor? We need a mega-fight.”

He went on to talk about those who criticize St-Pierre for cutting the line at middleweight only to vacate the title shortly after.

“I always tell people if you’re criticizing Georges, do what he did. Do what he did first. Then criticize him. It’s not easy to do what he did. He defended the title over and over again. Lots of guys had their chance. Get in line. Make their way the way he did it. And when he did it, he never complained about nobody. He did it without complaining about anybody.”