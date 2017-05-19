Firas Zahabi Wants GSP to Fight Conor McGregor or Michael Bisping

When Georges St-Pierre steps back inside the Octagon, Firas Zahabi prefers it’s against a high-profile fighter.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White claims St-Pierre’s middleweight title fight against Michael Bisping is now off the table. When St-Pierre comes back, he’s supposedly now competing for the welterweight title. Presumably, it’ll be against the winner of a potential Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia title bout.

St-Pierre’s longtime coach Zahabi would still like to see “Rush” fight Bisping. At the very least, he wants his fighter in a marquee match-up (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I think I want Georges to fight a high-profile fight. He doesn’t need any more to go and try to be champion of the welterweight division and try to defend the title every three-four months. I think he’s done that, and he’s past that. I don’t want to speak for him. I don’t know if it’s a lifestyle he wants to go back to.”

If Bisping is no longer an option, a bout with Conor McGregor would certainly draw interest from St-Pierre’s team.

“I think he should fight Conor McGregor or Michael Bisping, and I’ll tell you why: Michael Bisping will give him a two-title championship, and if he fights McGregor, it’ll be the greatest fight in UFC history.”