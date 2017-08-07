First Female Bout Tabbed for ‘Dana White Contender Series’ Week 6 Lineup

The first female fight has been added to Dana White’s Contender Series, as unbeaten Tiffany Masters takes on Jamie Colleen.

Masters-Colleen have been announced for the Week 6 lineup, which takes place August 15 from The Ultimate Fighter Gym in Las Vegas. The series, which returns Tuesday night, streams live on UFC Fight Pass.

In the main event that week. one-time show winner Gabriel Checco battles Charles Byrd in a middleweight affair. Back in July, Checco choked out Jamie Pickett with an arm-triangle, but failed to impress White and company enough to claim a contract.

The other three fights include Grant Dawson vs. Adrian Diaz at middleweight, Cameron Olson vs. Karl Reed at light heavyweight and Jamie Alvarez vs. Martin Day at flyweight.

