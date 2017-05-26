First Fight Signed for UFC 216 Between Gavin Tucker, Rick Glenn

The UFC’s debut in Edmonton has an official bout, as Gavin Tucker welcomes Rick Glenn to Canada at UFC 216.

Tucker (10-0) scored an upset in his Octagon debut earlier this year, besting Sam Sicilia for a decision victory. The 30-year-old owns eight wins by stoppage in his career.

Glenn (19-4) has split his two UFC fights, besting Phillipe Nover and falling to Evan Dunham. He is a former World Series of Fighting featherweight champion.

UFC 216 takes place September 9 from Rogers Place. No other bouts have been announced to date for the event.