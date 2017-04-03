First Installment of UFC 210 “Embedded” Available

By
Dana Becker
-
0

The first episode in the behind-the-scenes video blog series “Embedded” has been released for UFC 210.

UFC 210 takes place this Saturday night from Buffalo, with Daniel Cormier defending his light heavyweight title against Anthony Johnson.

Both Cormier and Johnson, along with Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi, are featured in this episode.

Johnson, nicknamed “Rumble” for his aggressive fighting style, brings an friend to a dog park, while Cormier gets in some “daddy” time before heading to New York.

LATEST NEWS

Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee: ‘The UFC Hasn’t Broken Into The African-American Market’

0
Kevin Lee isn't accusing the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) of racism, but he feels African-American fighters haven't been promoted well. Lee, who has recently earned...
video

Remember When: Ikushia Minowa Fought Giant Silva in PRIDE

0
As part of the PRIDE Never Die week running Tuesday on UFC Fight Pass, the promotion has put out a complete fight from the...
Chris Weidman

Ray Longo on Chris Weidman’s Two-Fight Skid: ‘We Plateaued a Little Bit’

0
Ray Longo is confident that Chris Weidman will be back in the win column on April 8. Weidman is taking on Gegard Mousasi inside the...
video

First Installment of UFC 210 “Embedded” Available

0
The first episode in the behind-the-scenes video blog series "Embedded" has been released for UFC 210. UFC 210 takes place this Saturday night from Buffalo,...
Superkombat

Superkombat World Grand Prix Series 2017 Begins April 7 in Bucharest

0
Superkombat is set for their first World Grand Prix of 2017. The kickboxing promotion based in Romania returns to Bucharest on April 7 to begin...