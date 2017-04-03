First Installment of UFC 210 “Embedded” Available

The first episode in the behind-the-scenes video blog series “Embedded” has been released for UFC 210.

UFC 210 takes place this Saturday night from Buffalo, with Daniel Cormier defending his light heavyweight title against Anthony Johnson.

Both Cormier and Johnson, along with Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi, are featured in this episode.

Johnson, nicknamed “Rumble” for his aggressive fighting style, brings an friend to a dog park, while Cormier gets in some “daddy” time before heading to New York.