First Look at Ronda Rousey In the Ring Ahead of Her WWE Debut

Ronda Rousey has been practicing hard in anticipation of her WWE debut and now for the first time we're seeing what she can do in the ring.

This weekend at the WWE pay-per-view event dubbed “Elimination Chamber”, Rousey will engaged in a “contract signing” to officially kick off her career with the professional wrestling organization where she will join the roster on Monday Night Raw.

WWE splits the talent on their roster between two live shows — Raw on Mondays and Smackdown on Tuesdays — with Rousey already drafted to the marquee show on Mondays that airs via the USA Network.

Now Rousey’s contract signing is obviously just part of her storyline and may end with some sort of set up for a future match where she’s expected to perform at WrestleMania in April, which is the biggest annual event for WWE.

On Monday night, WWE released a hype video for Rousey’s debut that also showcased the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion in the ring for the first time as she prepares for her new career in professional wrestling.

To get prepared for her WWE career, Rousey enlisted current performer and veteran trainer Brian Kendrick, who is seen working alongside the former UFC champion in the video.

Several other WWE superstars also comment on Rousey’s arrival after she was first introduced to the world via the “Royal Rumble” in January where she made a surprise appearance to announce that she was officially joining the roster.

“What makes Ronda Rousey so special is she’s an attraction,” current WWE champion Charlotte Flair (real name Ashley Fliehr) said. “She’s a star. It’s just her toughness and she oozes confidence.”

Rousey inked a multi-year deal to join WWE as her full time profession with no current plans to ever return to fighting. There’s still no word on when Rousey will have her first match in WWE, although it’s entirely possible she could make her in ring debut at WrestleMania in April.

