As they tend to do, the UFC immediately jumped on promoting the next pay-per-view during the most recent one Saturday night.

With UFC 215 now in the rear-view mirror, attention turns to UFC 216 set for October with Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee for the interim lightweight title.

The event takes place October 7 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Along with Ferguson and Lee doing battle, former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum takes on Derrick Lewis.