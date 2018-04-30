Five Times Fedor Emelianenko Surprised The MMA World

Fedor Emelianenko will go down as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

Some still believe he’s the greatest heavyweight ever and even the greatest fighter, period. His supporters cite the years of dominance under the Pride FC banner. During that time, Emelianenko was making former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Pride FC title holders look average at best.

Throughout his career, Emelianenko has been undersized for a heavyweight. “The Last Emperor” fought numerous opponents who were bigger than he was, and outclassed them with speed and technique. This has allowed him to create some memorable and surprising moments that you will see in this list.

Let’s not waste any more time:

5. Submitting Mark Coleman – Pride FC: Total Elimination 2004

Mark Coleman was one of the most feared wrestlers in his prime. Not only could he take you down, but he’d try mauling you when you were on your back. Whether it was through ground-and-pound or neck cranks, Coleman was always looking to finish the fight.

Going into his first bout with Emelianenko back in April 2004, “The Hammer” had gone 7-1 in his last eight outings. He finished four of his opponents in that span. The only loss was via submission to Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira. Still, Nogueira’s height and frame were credited with his success and some questioned whether or not Emelianenko’s tools were enough to get him by this time.

They were and it barely took him two minutes. Emelianenko was not going to let power and size dictate the fight. He submitted Coleman with an armbar in the first round in two minutes and 11 seconds. The two would have a rematch, which Emelianenko also won via armbar submission.

4. Dethroning Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira – Pride 25

Before Fabricio Werdum was able to make his mark, Nogueira was considered by many to be the best heavyweight Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner. Back in Nov. 2001, Nogueira became the inaugural Pride FC heavyweight champion by defeating Heath Herring via unanimous decision.

Nogueira held the championship for over one year. In that span he defeated the likes of Bob Sapp, Semmy Schilt, and Dan Henderson. After going on a 13-fight winning streak, it was time for Nogueira to meet “The Last Emperor.”

Over 19,000 people in attendance at Yokohama Arena witnessed Emelianenko emerge as the new Pride FC heavyweight champion. Emelianenko had succeeded where others failed. He avoided the submissions of “Minotauro” and outclassed him for a unanimous decision victory. Their second contest ended in a No Contest due to an accidental headbutt, while the third match saw Emelianenko once again walk away with a victory.

3. Knocking Out Frank Mir – Bellator 198

Emelianenko isn’t nearly the same fighter he was under the Pride FC banner. Many years have passed and “The Last Emperor” has lost definitively a few times since his days as the heavyweight ruler. Even with the circumstances, Emelianenko still has some fight left in him.

In a Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix bout, Emelianenko took on Frank Mir. This was considered to be a “dream bout” for some as both men have become legends in the sport of MMA. Mir is a former UFC heavyweight champion and captured interim gold as well.

Things looked rocky for Emelianenko early on. Mir was able to drop “The Last Emperor,” but that’s about where his success ended. A thunderous uppercut sent Mir crashing to the canvas and Emelianenko advanced to the semi-finals after laying some ground-and-pound.

2. Comeback Against Kazuyuki Fujita – Pride 26

Emelianenko was almost on the receiving end of a massive upset loss to Kazuyuki Fujita back in June 2003. Fujita had only been competing as an MMA fighter since 2000 and was a pro wrestler for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Many expected Emelianenko to cruise to a victory, but it was far from a cakewalk. Fujita drilled Emelianenko with a counter right hand early that had the heavyweight champion wobbled. Fujita tried to finish the fight, but Emelianenko tied him up.

Soon after the stunning strike, Emelianenko regrouped and peppered Fujita with kicks and punches. He eventually dropped his opponent and submitted him via rear-naked choke. It was indeed a shocking moment, but it pales in comparison to number one.

1. Surviving Kevin Randleman’s Suplex – Pride FC: Critical Countdown 2004

Like his bout with Fujita, Emelianenko went into his match-up with the late Kevin Randleman as a heavy favorite. Also like the Fujita bout, fans weren’t expecting Emelianenko to be in as much trouble as he was. Randleman had just upset Mikro Cro Cop via knockout in the first round, but Emelianenko had developed an aura at this point.

Randleman was able to lift Emelianenko up and slammed him right on his head. At best, the slam looked like it would’ve caused a concussion. Despite being in a dominant position, Randleman was reversed. This allowed Emelianenko to lock in a kimura to force the tap.

That does it for this list, what are some of your favorite moments in the career of Fedor Emelianenko?