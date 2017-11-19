‘F**k that Dude!’ Matt Serra Rips ‘A*shole’ Conor McGregor

The antics of UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor have caught the attention of former welterweight champion Matt Serra

Serra sounds far from impressed.

On a recent episode of the popular UFC Unfiltered podcast, Serra discussed McGregor’s Bellator 187 antics and questioned why observers have seemingly given the Irishman a ‘pass’ over his behavior (h/t MMAJunkie):

“The point is this: He makes it about himself,” Serra said. “He doesn’t make it about his friends. He’s not doing that to support his friends … Dude – you’re an attention whore. That’s not respectful to your fighter. And what about him jumping on the cage and smacking the official?”

“If I did that, if anybody did that, they’d be called a f**king a**hole. How does this guy get a pass? … He’s acting like a f**king a**hole.”

“I just think it’s f**king silly that people are like, ‘Ahh, well, that’s Conor, he’s bigger than life!’ He’s allowed to smack somebody? Man, f**K that dude. I don’t give a f**k.”