Back in 2012, Conor McGregor was a long way from his “Mystic Mac” persona.

But that didn’t mean he wasn’t cashing checks and claiming titles.

McGregor became the first-ever Cage Warriors double-division champion with a victory at Cage Warriors 51. Of course, he would go on to do the same in the UFC with victories over Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez.

Next Saturday night, “Notorious” meets Floyd Mayweather inside the boxing ring in Las Vegas.