“Flash” Ready To Make A Name: Exclusive Interview With Terrion Ware

Since 2012 Terrion “Flash” Ware (15-5) has been running the proverbial MMA gauntlet. Working his way up the fight chain, fighting against top talent across the country. Terrion has fought for BAMMA, Tachi PF, King of the Cage, RFA, and tonight he adds another organization to that impressive list. Terrion fights Nick Mamalis at ACB (Absolute Championship Berkut) 51 in Irvine, CA. Live and free on Youtube. ACB is one of Europe’s top promotions and this is their first time bringing a card to the U.S.

Terrion was nice enough to take some time out of his bust schedule before his big fight and talk with us. Talking everything from what banner he wants to fight under in 2017, what it’s like to work full time and train to fight with a family at home, and why now is the time for him to make a name for himself and get some finishes. “…but I always put pressure on myself going into fights to try and finish the fight. It’s no different from this one. I’m going to go in there… If you watch my fights, it’s not like I’m laying back and throwing 5 strikes per round. Ya know. I’m trying to, the term I use, is I’m trying to break CompuBox. I’m going in there and I’m trying to throw as many strikes as possible. I’m trying to finish you. It just so happens I’m fighting really really tough guys and they are really hard to put away.”

If you haven’t seen Terrion fight in the past be sure to check him out. A very exciting fighter who can throw and take a punch with anyone in the division. In 20 career fights the Bantamweight has never been stopped by KO or TKO. Tune is tonight FREE on YouTube to ACB 51 and watch Terrion Ware fight Nick Mamalis LIVE from Irvine, CA. Follow along with me @MMANews_Tim for live coverage and opinion on the event.