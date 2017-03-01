Watch: UFC Fight Flashback: Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson 1

Tyron Woodley and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson are set to clash on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the UFC welterweight championship.

The fight promises to be a close contest between two of the welterweight division’s brightest stars. Woodley and Thompson fought to a thrilling majority draw decision in their first fight, which was high octane from the get go. Both men seemingly gave everything they had in an attritional war, and judges could not separate them come to the end of round 5.

One of 2016’s fights of the year took place on a historic night for UFC 205 in Madison Square Garden, NY. It was the promotions first appearance in New York City since the longtime ban on MMA in the state was lifted, and just the second appearance ever after UFC 7 in Buffalo all the way back in 1995.

The video takes us back to the event, focusing on the mammoth welterweight fight between Tyron Woodley and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. The video follows the champion into the arena, as Joe Rogan discusses the strengths of “The Chosen One”:

“What Tyron Woodley brings to the table is unparalleled athleticism, ridiculous knockout power and a wealth of experience in the octagon.”

Thompson can then be seen making his way to the dressing room, as Rogan announces:

“Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson might be the best striker in MMA today. He was an undefeated kickboxer, and he has looked nothing short of sensational inside the octagon.”

The video is almost 22 minutes long and is a fantastic opportunity to remind fans of just how explosive this rematch promises to be if it was anything like the first fight.