Kenny Florian: Conor McGregor vs. Georges St-Pierre Unlikely to Happen

The prospect of a super-fight between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and newly crowned middleweight king Georges St-Pierre appears to be slim

That is according to former UFC star turned pundit Kenny Florian.

Florian discussed a hypothetical match-up between both men on The Anik and Florian Podcast (h/t Daily Star’s Chisanga Malata) and claimed that the size difference between GSP and “The Notorious” makes a future bout unlikely:

“Obviously, there’s that Conor McGregor guy who might make things interesting, but I know for Georges he doesn’t really want to go down in weight too much.

“He feels like he’s already done it all at 170 pounds and he did it in an age where the welterweight division was just ridiculous, and I think going down against 155 pounds, I don’t know if he really feels Conor McGregor is a challenge, to be honest. Going against a much smaller guy and having the takedown skills that he has.

“He’s gone against a lot of other great strikers in his career, and I don’t think Conor McGregor is gonna be big enough or has the wrestling prowess to stop the takedowns of a Georges St-Pierre.”