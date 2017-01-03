Florian on Ronda Rousey: ‘She Needs Knowledgeable & Experienced Coach’

The dust has settled on UFC 207, but questions remain. The world waited over a year for the return of Ronda Rousey. “Rowdy” was once dominant inside the Octagon and had a larger than life aura to her. That all changed when she was brutally knocked out by Holly Holm in Nov. 2015.

Rousey’s seclusion from the public eye and mixed martial arts (MMA) media left many wondering about her mental state. After all, the former women’s bantamweight champion admitted to having suicidal thoughts on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Over 18,000 fans packed the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to see how Rousey would fare in her comeback fight. She only last 48 seconds as she was torched by title holder Amanda Nunes. The fight was at best, lopsided and “Rowdy’s” lack of head movement and defense was apparent.

FOX Sports broadcast partners Kenny Florian and Jon Anik took to their podcast to discuss Rousey’s performance at the final pay-per-view (PPV) of 2016. Florian believes if “Rowdy” is to continue her fighting career, she’d be wise to find a new coach:

“I like Edmond (Tarverdyan). I spoke to him in various occasions, but he doesn’t have the experience for high level mixed martial arts. That’s my opinion. He hasn’t been keeping up with it. I just think she needs a knowledgeable, experienced coach, wherever that is. She’s going to need much better coaching, and a much better team around her. That’s for sure.”

Despite having over 400 days to prepare, Rousey didn’t offer anything new to counter Nunes’ aggressive style. Florian didn’t see any improvements from her last fight.

“She had 411 days to improve as a striker, and unfortunately for her, just wasn’t able to get it done. There really was no difference in what she did against Holly Holm. There was no head movement. There was no variety. There were no angles.”