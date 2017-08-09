Floyd Mayweather Admits Fight With Manny Pacquiao Was Disappointing

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Floyd Mayweather
Image Credit: Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather insists fans aren’t in for a snoozer when he fights Conor McGregor.

On Aug. 26, Mayweather and McGregor will clash inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “super fight” will air live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV). It’ll be “Money’s” first bout since Sept. 2015. He also claims this will be his last professional boxing match.

The last time Mayweather was involved in a “super fight” was back in May 2015. He fought Manny Pacquiao in a fight that drew 4.6 million PPV buys. Mayweather won the fight by unanimous decision but was panned by fans and critics for the lack of excitement.

During a sitdown with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, Mayweather said things would be different for his bout against McGregor. He claims the fans will be satisfied when the smoke clears and the dust settles:

“This can’t be a defensive fight. I gotta go to him. I gotta go to him. I have to go to him. I gotta do what I gotta do. I owe the public for the Pacquiao fight since they wasn’t pleased with the Pacquiao fight. They gonna be pleased with this fight right here. I’m gonna walk out that ring with my head up high.”

