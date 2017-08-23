Floyd Mayweather: ‘After 21 Years, I’ve Been Hit With Everything’

By
Dana Becker
-
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather
Image Credit: Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather doesn’t like to engage in classic knock-down-drag-out boxing matches.

That isn’t the style that made “Money” who he is. And he didn’t get to 49-0 doing that.

But Mayweather finds it almost funny that many think he can’t take a punch. The former boxing world champion faces Conor McGregor Saturday night in his return after a two-year retirement from the sport.

“After 21 years I’ve been hit with everything and I’m still right here. One thing you must know about combat sports, if you give it, you must be able to take it. Last time I checked, no one is walking me down. It’s all about my IQ and patience in the ring,” he said Wednesday during the final pre-fight press conference. “We’re both real fighters. We’re two huge names in combat sports. He’s made a mark the last few years and I’ve made a mark for 21 years. Now it’s time to go do what we do best and fight.”

Mayweather continues to say that this is the final fight of his illustrious career. He also believes it is “the best fighting the best.”

“He’s the best at what he does, I’m the best at what I do. We can both do a lot of talking, but it comes down to the skills. We’re going to compete and give you what you want to see,” he said. “Conor McGregor is a hell of a fighter. He’s a tough competitor. It’s going to be blood sweat and tears Saturday night. That’s what we want to give people all around the world. Now it comes down to the two of us going out there and displaying our skills.”

Latest MMA News

Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather: ‘After 21 Years, I’ve Been Hit With Everything’

0
Floyd Mayweather doesn't like to engage in classic knock-down-drag-out boxing matches. That isn't the style that made "Money" who he is. And he didn't get...
video

Conor McGregor Tells Floyd Mayweather ‘You Should Have Kept Your Mouth Shut’

0
Not many really thought it would actually happen when Conor McGregor called out Floyd Mayweather. But after all this time. And all these press conferences....
Demian Maia

Demian Maia vs. Colby Covington Booked For UFC Fight Night 119

0
Demian Maia and Colby Covington are set to clash at UFC Fight Night 119. Maia and Covington will trade leather on Oct. 28. The action...
Floyd Mayweather Robert Guerrero

Floyd Mayweather Talks About Not Releasing Sparring Footage

0
Floyd Mayweather has explained why no one has seen sparring footage before his showdown with Conor McGregor. This Saturday night (Aug. 26), Mayweather will do...
Jon Jones

USADA Releases Statement on Jon Jones’ Failed UFC 214 Drug Test

0
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has issued a statement on Jon Jones' positive test result for a banned substance. After the UFC 214 weigh-ins, Jones...
Load more