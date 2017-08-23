Floyd Mayweather: ‘After 21 Years, I’ve Been Hit With Everything’

Floyd Mayweather doesn’t like to engage in classic knock-down-drag-out boxing matches.

That isn’t the style that made “Money” who he is. And he didn’t get to 49-0 doing that.

But Mayweather finds it almost funny that many think he can’t take a punch. The former boxing world champion faces Conor McGregor Saturday night in his return after a two-year retirement from the sport.

“After 21 years I’ve been hit with everything and I’m still right here. One thing you must know about combat sports, if you give it, you must be able to take it. Last time I checked, no one is walking me down. It’s all about my IQ and patience in the ring,” he said Wednesday during the final pre-fight press conference. “We’re both real fighters. We’re two huge names in combat sports. He’s made a mark the last few years and I’ve made a mark for 21 years. Now it’s time to go do what we do best and fight.”

Mayweather continues to say that this is the final fight of his illustrious career. He also believes it is “the best fighting the best.”

“He’s the best at what he does, I’m the best at what I do. We can both do a lot of talking, but it comes down to the skills. We’re going to compete and give you what you want to see,” he said. “Conor McGregor is a hell of a fighter. He’s a tough competitor. It’s going to be blood sweat and tears Saturday night. That’s what we want to give people all around the world. Now it comes down to the two of us going out there and displaying our skills.”