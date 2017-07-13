Mayweather Not Offended by McGregor’s ‘Boy’ Comment But “Racism Still Exists” [VIDEO]

Floyd Mayweather Jr. admits that he is not affected by Conor McGregor‘s “boy” comments, but feels that racism is still prevalent in sport

McGregor caused controversy among a number of observers due to the use of what many believed what a racially charged comment in the first press conference of the Mayweather vs McGregor world tour in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

While Mayweather was shadow boxing on stage for the cameras, McGregor quipped “dance for me, boy”. The comment was enough for McGregor to have sensed that he may have inadvertently made a racial faux pas and he quickly repeated the “dance for me” part with “Sir” added to the end of the sentence in place of “Boy”.

McGregor used the expression again in Toronto on Wednesday night, much to the displeasure of many. Despite this, Mayweather told TMZ that he is unfazed by the Irishman’s taunts:

“Racism still exists but you know, I try to take something negative and turn it into something positive,” Mayweather said. “A lot of people say that Conor McGregor is racist but I’m not worried about that. It is what it is. He’s entitled to feel how he wants to feel.”

Mayweather did indicate that McGregor’s actions may be part of his trademark mind games, but regardless, will not lose focus:

“I just want to stay in my zone and stay focused.”