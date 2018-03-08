Joe Rogan argues that pitting retired boxer Floyd Mayweather against former professional wrestler CM Punk is the fight to make in the UFC right now

If Floyd Mayweather ever seriously decides to crossover into mixed martial arts, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has the perfect opponent for him.

Rogan believes that a showdown between Mayweather and former WWE superstar CM Punk is a money fight that the UFC would be foolish to pass up on assuming the retired boxer actually wants to try his hand at MMA.

Mayweather has been teasing a potential move over into MMA for several months with most suspecting that he would be angling for a rematch against Conor McGregor after the two fighters boxed in a highly lucrative match last year.

Rogan argues that Mayweather would stand no chance against a fighter the caliber of McGregor but he might have a better shot against a novice like CM Punk.

“It’s the only fight to make for Floyd cause Conor will literally kill him.” ~ Joe Rogan on Mayweather vs. CM Punk

“I think that’s the fight to make,” Rogan said about Mayweather vs. Punk. “I don’t know if it will ever happen but I think if it ever does happen, it happens on its own individual card. You put a kick ass card underneath it but I don’t know if you put like a UFC 200 size kick ass card underneath it.

“It’s the only fight to make for Floyd cause Conor will literally kill him. It wouldn’t be fair. It’s not fair. People would understand the difference between Conor boxing Floyd where he got clearly outclassed but he hit him. Floyd’s not going to do anything [to Conor]. It’s going to be awful.”

While the likelihood that the fight happens still seems remote, Rogan still likes the idea if Mayweather ever actually considers a move into mixed martial arts.

As for Punk, he’s been teasing his comeback for a while now with rumors swirling that he may fight at UFC 225, which takes place in his hometown of Chicago.

