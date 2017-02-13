For once, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather appear to be on the same page.

While nothing has been signed, The Irish Sun is reporting that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder and the future boxing Hall of Famer have agreed on financial terms to make a boxing match happen. The report notes a third party is serving as a roadblock from the bout being signed.

If UFC President Dana White is to be believed, things could get nasty between the promotion and McGregor.

“Notorious” hasn’t been shy about doing things his way. He pointed to the Ali Act as his way of having a boxing match without the consent of the UFC. White has claimed if McGregor goes against the UFC, it’ll be an “epic fall.”

McGregor has been adamant about securing a boxing match with “Money.” Late last year, McGregor was issued a boxing license in the state of California. He’s even released footage of one of his sparring sessions.

Mayweather has been optimistic about going one-on-one with “Notorious.” He recently told Jim Gray during a Showtime boxing broadcast that a match with McGregor can “absolutely” come to fruition.

McGregor’s last bout was against Eddie Alvarez at the historic UFC 205 event inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. “Notorious” teed off on Alvarez on his way to a second-round TKO victory. The win earned McGregor the 155-pound gold, making him the first fighter to hold two UFC belts simultaneously.

Mayweather was last seen in a boxing ring back in Sept. 2015. He cruised to a unanimous decision victory over Andre Berto in what he claimed to be his “retirement bout.” Earlier that same year, he battled Manny Pacquiao in a record shattering pay-per-view (PPV) event. Mayweather took a unanimous decision win in that fight as well.

Stick with MMANews.com for future developments on McGregor vs. Mayweather.