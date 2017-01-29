Floyd Mayweather: We Can “Absolutely” Make The Conor McGregor Fight Happen

Saturday evening was quite an eventful night for fight fans, MMA and boxing alike.

In addition to the UFC On FOX 23 event, Conor McGregor held his own live pay-per-view interview and Showtime Boxing put on a WBA Championship rematch with a broadcast that featured an interview with Floyd Mayweather, who gave his immediate reaction to comments made during the aforementioned McGregor interview show.

Prior to the Showtime Championship Boxing headliner, which saw Carl Frampton hand Leo Santa Cruz his first loss, picking up the WBA Featherweight Championship via decision in a highly-anticipated rematch, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather spoke with Showtime’s Jim Gray about the fight all fans seem to be talking about these days.

During his PPV interview with MMAFighting.com writer/host Ariel Helwani on Saturday evening, “The Notorious” UFC Champion spoke about the Floyd Mayweather boxing match rumors, stating he could very well get it done without Dana White and the UFC, pointing to the Ali Boxing Reform Act (a.k.a. the “Ali Act”) as a way he could get around the legalities of being under an outstanding contract with the UFC.

As noted in Jay Anderson’s recap of the McGregor PPV interview here at MMANews.com, McGregor mentioned during his lengthy discussion with Helwani that he is willing to sit out for a year if it will make the difference in securing a fight that he feels could be the first-ever “billion dollar fight.”

“I have my eyes on one thing right now, and that’s Floyd Mayweather,” said McGregor during his interview in Manchester, England this weekend. “That fight is more than just being explored. There’s a lot of steps, but it’s the fight to make. It’s the fight I want. I believe this is the first billion fight, so people have to pay for a billion dollar fight. I believe it will happen at the end of this year or at the beginning of next year.”

During his discussion with veteran Showtime announcer Jim Gray, Mayweather was informed of some of McGregor’s comments from Saturday’s PPV interview before being asked what he thinks the chances are now that McGregor claims Mayweather will be his next fight, even if it means he has to wait out fighting in the UFC again to make it happen.

“I believe the fight could happen,” said Mayweather. “Conor McGregor, like I said before, he’s a tough competitor. He proved throughout the years in the UFC that he can fight standing up. So, we’ll just have to see what the future holds.”

Gray then brought up McGregor’s comments about himself being the true A-Side when comparing the two and the value they bring to the fight, before referring to Mayweather as “the scared-side.”

“Well, we’ll just see,” responded Mayweather with a laugh and a smile. “We know I’m the A-side. Of course, you know, it shows throughout the years — so many record-breaking numbers we have done, me and my team. So, we’ll just see what the future holds. Hopefully we can make the fight happen.”

From there, Gray attempted to dig a bit deeper, looking for more of a commitment from the longtime boxing star who retired with an unblemished 49-0 record back in September of 2015.

“Well, you know, that comes down to [Mayweather Promotions CEO] Leonard Ellerbe, [Showtime Sports Executive Vice President & General Manager] Stephen Espinoza,” said Mayweather, before being interrupted by Gray, who asked “Will Floyd Mayweather pick up the phone or meet him in person like he did for Manny [Pacquiao].”

Mayweather responded, “Can we make the fight happen? Absolutely. That’s what everyone wants to see and of course, Showtime is the best and the biggest. So hopefully Showtime Pay-Per-View, we can make it happen.”

Gray then mentioned McGregor’s ability and willingness to move up and down by a dramatic amount to get the big fights, asking Mayweather what he feels the weight would be for a fight between the two, if it were to even materialize.

“Probably either 147 or 150,” said Mayweather, before being pressed one final time for any kind of commitment regarding the much-talked-about dream fight between UFC’s biggest star and boxing’s biggest star.

When asked by Gray if much like the long process in getting the Pacquiao fight signed, sealed and delivered, does he feel in his heart of hearts the fight with McGregor will ever happen, Mayweather was hesitant before settling with a comment about the two being entertainers that should give the fans the entertainment they desire.

“I truly believe … the fans want this fight,” Mayweather responded after a big smile. “The fans have been asking for this fight. It’s all about entertainment. He’s very entertaining [and] outspoken like myself [so] let’s give the fans what they want to see.”