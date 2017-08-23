Floyd Mayweather: Conor McGregor ‘Undefeated’ Stand-Up Fighter

Former boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather isn’t just selling himself for this weekend, he is doing the same to Conor McGregor.

Ever the promotional genius, Mayweather continues to hail the reigning UFC lightweight champion as a legit contender to his unbeaten record even though others have dismissed McGregor.

“McGregor is a tough competitor. He’s undefeated standing up,” Mayweather said. “He’s never lost when striking. I know that I’m in for a tough fight. But there is one thing I do know, this fight is not going the distance. No matter what anyone says, it’s not going the distance.”

The 40-year-old Mayweather retired at 598-0 in 2015 when he defeated Andre Berto. That came on the heels of finally fighting – and defeating – Manny Pacquiao.

While some have claimed his record will be tainted with No. 50 being vs. McGregor, Mayweather is not concerned.

“This is work. This is my job. My job is to fight and compete against the best guys,” he said. You know when your body has had enough and this is it for me. I gave my word already about this being my last fight. Once I gave my word to my children, and once I gave my word to Al, I knew this was it. This is a great event. What better way to go out than with a bang?

“I just go out there and fight. I don’t worry about my record. I’ve been blessed with hands and fast feet and a tremendous mind. It’ll all be on display Saturday night.”