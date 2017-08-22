Floyd Mayweather Denies Overselling Conor McGregor’s Abilities

Floyd Mayweather says too many people are overlooking Conor McGregor’s boxing abilities.

This Saturday night (Aug. 26), Mayweather and McGregor will do battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout has been heavily anticipated amongst casual fight fans and the mainstream media. Hardcore fans and purists have been more vocal in their dismay over the match-up.

In the lead-up to the “super fight,” Mayweather has been hyping up his opponent’s age, size, and athleticism. Many have criticized “Money” for speaking too highly of his opponent because they feel he’s just trying to sell the fight. During the “MayMac Arrivals,” Mayweather told MMAJunkie.com that the bout will be competitive:

“I mean, he’s still a tough competitor. He’s a tough fighter. And I’m going to continue to say this: He’s undefeated standing up. He got beat three times when he was on the ground in the octagon, but he’s undefeated standing up.”