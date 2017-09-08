Floyd Mayweather Did Not Train For McGregor Fight, Claims Mayweather Sr

Call it the extension of the beef between Floyd Mayweather Sr. and Conor McGregor or simply the truth, but these claims will likely upset some

Mayweather Sr. has not refrained from expressing his disdain for the Irishman.

Both men verbally clashed before and throughout the Mayweather vs. McGregor presser run, with the UFC lightweight champion coming off better. Mayweather Jr’s father and trainer appears to have had the last laugh, however, as he claimed that the legendary boxer was only at ‘half’ of his optimum level in the money-spinning bout.

Mayweather Sr. told Phillyvoice.com that “Money” felt no need to work hard on preparations ahead of the bout with the Dublin-based superstar:

“Floyd would have stopped [McGregor] a lot earlier if he worked even a little bit,” Mayweather Sr. told Phillyvoice.com. “Floyd did not train for that fight – he literally whupped that boy, that’s what he did. Just imagine if my son would have prepared and would have trained the way he [normally] would for a fight, he would have stopped [McGregor] even sooner.

“What the world saw was only 50 percent of what my son is capable of doing. Yes, you can say it – it was like he literally came off the street to beat that man. That’s how good my son is. That’s basically it. I used to run with my son, but we haven’t ran together in a long time. As far as I’m concerned, he didn’t run for this fight. Floyd didn’t put all of what Floyd could do in the McGregor fight.”

Fans who paid serious dough for tickets and pay-per-views may not look too kindly on Mayweather Sr’s claims, nonetheless.