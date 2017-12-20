Floyd Mayweather Halts UFC Talks, Conor McGregor Responds

Floyd Mayweather is downplaying a trip to the Octagon, and Conor McGregor has a choice word for him.

Mayweather made waves when he claimed he could sign a multi-fight deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and “make billions of dollars.” UFC president Dana White followed up by saying the promotion is in talks with Mayweather.

Fight Hype recently reached out to Mayweather, who cleared the air (via MMA Weekly):

“That’s not what I said. Exactly what I said is this, if I made a billion dollars before, I could do it again. If I chose to get in the UFC and fight three fights or fight four fights and then fight Conor McGregor, I could make a billion dollars, which I can. I can do it in three fights or even four fights, I could make a billion dollars if I choose to get into the Octagon and fight.

We just don’t know what the future holds for Floyd Mayweather. I don’t look forward to getting back in a boxing ring. That’s what I don’t look forward to doing. I’m just saying I could — I’m not doing it — but I’m saying what I could do to make a billion dollars quick if I wanted to do that. That’s what I was saying.”

Conor McGregor didn’t waste any time responding: