Floyd Mayweather Displays a Huge Conor McGregor Painting in his Home

It would be fair to say that many would have assumed Floyd Mayweather Jr’s interest in Conor McGregor ended after their fight on Aug. 26

That does not seem to be the case. Judging by an image the 40-year-old uploaded to Instagram, he will pretty much have a daily reminder of McGregor hanging on his wall.

Mayweather has been pretty active on Instagram as of late, showcasing his new multi-million dollar Beverly Hills mansion. To the surprise of many, the boxing legend revealed two art pieces which were commissioned prior to his bout against McGregor Aand crafted by the artist Tiffanie Anderson:

Exclusive timeless artwork in my Beverly Hills home. #BeverlyHills #90210 #TBE #TMT A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Sep 25, 2017 at 10:12pm PDT

“Exclusive timeless artwork in my Beverly Hills home. #BeverlyHills #90210 #TBE#TMT” Mayweather wrote.

I wonder if McGregor will look to return the compliment…