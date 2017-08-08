Floyd Mayweather: I Didn’t Like When McGregor Called us Monkeys

Floyd Mayweather is changing his tune on Conor McGregor’s “racial” jokes.

Mayweather is set to do battle against McGregor inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 26. McGregor caught fire for telling “Money” to “dance for me boy” during their tour and saying he was black from the waist down.

What drew the ire of Mayweather was a recent appearance from McGregor on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “Money” explained to ESPN what got him heated (via MMAFighting.com):

“I just didn’t like when he called us monkeys. I think that was totally disrespect. … He called us monkeys. I didn’t like it. It didn’t push a button to make me jump out of my character and go crazy, but I didn’t like it.”

He then went on to say that he was fighting for “all blacks around the world.”

“I just thought about all our different leaders. Martin Luther King, Malcolm X. They went on the front line for me and my family and all my loved ones. Like I said before, this stuff still goes on. But I’m strong, I’m smart, patient. And come Aug. 26, I’ll be the same person — smart, strong, patient. And the same way he called us monkeys, we’re gonna see if he say that Aug. 26. (This camp is) no different, but this is for a cause. This is for the American people. This is for all the blacks around the world.”