Floyd Mayweather: ‘I Look Forward to Signing my End of The Deal’ to Fight Conor McGregor

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Floyd Mayweather
Image Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images

If Floyd Mayweather signs on the dotted line, he will get his super fight with Conor McGregor.

Late last week, McGregor signed his portion of the deal alongside Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White. Once the deal was signed, all eyes were on Mayweather, who was in attendance to see Gervonta Davis finish Liam Walsh in the third round this past Saturday (May 20).

During the post-fight press conference, Mayweather said he’s taking things one step at a time when it comes to negotiations (via MMAFighting.com):

“If he signed the contract – I’m over here working, I’m always working. . . When I get back over to the U.S., I’ll communicate with my team, I’ll call Al [Haymon, Mayweather’s manager], I’ll get Al and Leonard [Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions] on a business call to see what’s our next move. There’s no rush. When we do make the move, most likely it’s gonna be a huge move. You already know, when Floyd Mayweather fights, it’s history. If I do fight, it’s a 90 percent chance it’s against Conor McGregor.”

“Money” appeared happy to hear that McGregor signed the contract and hopes to come to an agreement as well.

“They said Conor McGregor signed his end of the deal. I look forward to signing my end of the deal. I haven’t signed my end of the deal yet so once I get home, I’ll communicate with my team, I’ll talk with Al Haymon, I’ll talk with Leonard, and we’ll see what we come up with. We’ll put all our great minds together and we’re gonna have another super fight.”

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

Al Iaquinta

Al Iaquinta on UFC Athlete Retreat: ‘I Felt Uncomfortable Being There’

0
Al Iaquinta still isn't chummy with the folks at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). When "Raging" announced his return to the Octagon, many thought he...
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather: ‘I Look Forward to Signing my End of The Deal’ to Fight...

0
If Floyd Mayweather signs on the dotted line, he will get his super fight with Conor McGregor. Late last week, McGregor signed his portion of...

As Expected, Vitor Belfort Will Not Retire Following UFC 212

0
Yes, UFC 212 marks the final fight in the UFC career of former champion Vitor Belfort. But "The Phenom" is not walking away from competition...
video

UFC Fight Night 114 Will Feature Flyweights Sergio Pettis, Brandon Moreno

1
A flyweight battle between Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno will headline UFC Fight Night 114, the promotion announced. The card takes place August 5 from...
Cris Cyborg

Angela Magana Speaks Out on Incident Involving Cris Cyborg

0
UFC fighter - yes, she is still under contract with the UFC - Angela Magana was reportedly involved in an incident with Cris Cyborg...
Santiago Ponzinibbio

Santiago Ponzinibbio on Gunnar Nelson Bout: ‘I Was Already Expecting a Big Fight’

0
Santiago Ponzinibbio says he knew he'd get a step up in competition after winning four in a row. On July 16, Ponzinibbio will meet Gunnar...
Rory MacDonald

Rory MacDonald Says Winning is a ‘Good Feeling to Have Back’

0
It took Rory MacDonald a while to get back in the win column, but he did so in dominant fashion. Before stepping inside the SSE...
Cris Cyborg

Amanda Nunes Says She Wants to See Cris Cyborg Hold UFC Gold

0
Amanda Nunes would rather rule the roost at 135 pounds, than meet Cris Cyborg unprepared in the women's featherweight division. Nunes will defend her Ultimate...
Joanne Calderwood

Cynthia Calvillo’s Smirk Gives Joanne Calderwood Added Motivation

0
For Joanne Calderwood, a simple facial expression is all she needs to read an underlying message. Calderwood is scheduled to meet Cynthia Calvillo inside the The...
Countdownvideo

Video: Watch The Full Episode of UFC Fight Night 109 Countdown

0
The countdown to UFC Fight Night 109 has been uploaded on the official YouTube channel of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). On Sunday (May 28),...
Load more