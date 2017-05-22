Floyd Mayweather: ‘I Look Forward to Signing my End of The Deal’ to Fight Conor McGregor

If Floyd Mayweather signs on the dotted line, he will get his super fight with Conor McGregor.

Late last week, McGregor signed his portion of the deal alongside Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White. Once the deal was signed, all eyes were on Mayweather, who was in attendance to see Gervonta Davis finish Liam Walsh in the third round this past Saturday (May 20).

During the post-fight press conference, Mayweather said he’s taking things one step at a time when it comes to negotiations (via MMAFighting.com):

“If he signed the contract – I’m over here working, I’m always working. . . When I get back over to the U.S., I’ll communicate with my team, I’ll call Al [Haymon, Mayweather’s manager], I’ll get Al and Leonard [Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions] on a business call to see what’s our next move. There’s no rush. When we do make the move, most likely it’s gonna be a huge move. You already know, when Floyd Mayweather fights, it’s history. If I do fight, it’s a 90 percent chance it’s against Conor McGregor.”

“Money” appeared happy to hear that McGregor signed the contract and hopes to come to an agreement as well.

“They said Conor McGregor signed his end of the deal. I look forward to signing my end of the deal. I haven’t signed my end of the deal yet so once I get home, I’ll communicate with my team, I’ll talk with Al Haymon, I’ll talk with Leonard, and we’ll see what we come up with. We’ll put all our great minds together and we’re gonna have another super fight.”