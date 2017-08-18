Floyd Mayweather: I Truly Believe I’ve Taken a Bigger Risk Than McGregor

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather believes he’s the one with more to lose against Conor McGregor on Aug. 26.

Mayweather will look to end his boxing career with a perfect 50-0 record. McGregor has never stepped inside a boxing ring in competition. Despite his unquestioned abilities as a mixed martial artist, this bout has been criticized heavily.

“Money” recently told the media on a conference call that he’s the one taking a bigger risk (via MMAFighting.com):

“I truly believe I’ve taken a bigger risk. But it’s a big reward for both. I’m taking the bigger risk. I have the 49-0 record, and when a fighter has lost before, if he loses again they say, ‘Oh, it’s nothing, he’s lost before.’ But when a fighter has been dominating for 20-some years, never lost, everything is on the line. My legacy, my boxing record. Everything is on the line.”

He then talked about the importance of staying positive.

“I just try to focus on being positive and worry about going out there and doing what I do best. I try not to think about losing, or taking an L, that’s not really my focus. Everyday I tell myself I’m a winner. I was born to be a winner. At life, not just in the ring, I was born to be a winner. So whatever I do, I try to give 100 percent and I try to push myself to the limit.”

