Floyd Mayweather Insists he Will Not Fight Again After Defeating McGregor

Floyd Mayweather claims he is truly done with his boxing career.

After defeating Conor McGregor this past Saturday night (Aug. 26), Mayweather said he was done fighting. It isn’t the first time “Money” has announced his retirement. After his bouts with Oscar De La Hoya and Ricky Hatton, Mayweather claimed he was done. He also said he was retiring after his match with Andre Berto.

During the post-fight press conference, Mayweather said he isn’t coming back this time (via MMAJunkie.com):

“You won’t see me in the ring no more. Any guy that’s calling me out? Forget it. I’m OK. I had a great career. I had a tremendous career.”

He then talked about why he decided to come back again to meet McGregor.

“I did walk away from this sport before. Very comfortable. I didn’t have to come back. But we do foolish things sometimes. All of us do foolish things. But I’m not a damn fool. If I see an opportunity to make $300-, $350 million in 36 minutes, why not? I had to do it. But this is the last one. You guys have my word.”