Floyd Mayweather: It’s a Victory For McGregor if he Goes The Distance

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather believes if Conor McGregor can simply survive in their Aug. 26 bout, then it’ll be a victory for “Notorious.”

Mayweather and McGregor will throw leather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “super fight” will be aired live on Showtime pay-per-view. McGregor will look to shock the world in his professional boxing debut.

During a recent media session post-workout, “Money” talked about the significance of McGregor going the distance with him (via MMAFighting.com):

“It is a victory for him. If he goes the distance, it’s a victory for him. In my eyes, also. He believes it’s not gonna go past four, and I believe that it’s not gonna go the distance at all. He feels one way, I feel another way. we’re both confident in our skills. We’ll just have to see.”

Mayweather then went on to clarify comments he made about McGregor’s size advantage.

“Of course, the so-called boxing experts, they say things like, ‘Oh when a guy is bigger and stronger, that means he’s better.’ What I’m saying is this: On paper, we know he’s taller, we know he has a longer reach, we know youth is on his side. OK? And I guess everybody is saying power is on his side. But I’m saying IQ is on my side, experience is on my side and i think just fighting knowledge is on my side.”

