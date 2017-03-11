Floyd Mayweather Jr: “Today, I’m officially out of retirement for Conor McGregor.”

Conor McGregor is only a signature away from meeting Floyd Mayweather Jr. in his 50th career fight in the summer, according to the boxing legend.

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and boxing’s living-legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. have dominated the headlines in their respective sports for what seems like an eternity. Accusations of a mutually benefitting PR exercise being the cause behind the to-and-froing have led to many sceptics insisting that the fight is never going to happen. If Mayweather Jr’s words are to be believed, however, those detractors may be wrong…

Mayweather Jr. made an encouraging announcement on the most recent stop of his UK Undefeated Tour at Liverpool’s Auditorium on Friday night. The 49-0 defensive master has declared that he is out of retirement for McGregor, and is ready to fight in June:

“Today, I’m officially out of retirement for Conor McGregor. We don’t need to waste no time. We need to make this s**t happen quickly. Let’s get it on in June,” said mayweather. “Sign the paperwork with the UFC so you can fight me in June, simple and plain. Let’s fight in June. You’re the B-Side, I’m the A-side. I’m tired of all this crying about money and blowing smoke up everybody’s a**. If you want to fight, sign the paperwork and let’s do it.”

McGregor is currently enjoying an absence from fighting as he awaits the birth of his first child in May. With no solid indication of who his next opponent will be, will the allure of the “Billion Dollar Superfight” with Mayweather Jr. be enough to see McGregor reject a chance to defend his UFC title? Only time will tell.