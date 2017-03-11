Floyd Mayweather Jr: “Today, I’m officially out of retirement for Conor McGregor.”

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Conor McGregor is only a signature away from meeting Floyd Mayweather Jr. in his 50th career fight in the summer, according to the boxing legend.

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and boxing’s living-legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. have dominated the headlines in their respective sports for what seems like an eternity. Accusations of a mutually benefitting PR exercise being the cause behind the to-and-froing have led to many sceptics insisting that the fight is never going to happen. If Mayweather Jr’s words are to be believed, however, those detractors may be wrong…

Mayweather Jr. made an encouraging announcement on the most recent stop of his UK Undefeated Tour at Liverpool’s Auditorium on Friday night. The 49-0 defensive master has declared that he is out of retirement for McGregor, and is ready to fight in June:

“Today, I’m officially out of retirement for Conor McGregor. We don’t need to waste no time. We need to make this s**t happen quickly. Let’s get it on in June,” said mayweather.

“Sign the paperwork with the UFC so you can fight me in June, simple and plain. Let’s fight in June. You’re the B-Side, I’m the A-side. I’m tired of all this crying about money and blowing smoke up everybody’s a**. If you want to fight, sign the paperwork and let’s do it.”

McGregor is currently enjoying an absence from fighting as he awaits the birth of his first child in May. With no solid indication of who his next opponent will be, will the allure of the “Billion Dollar Superfight” with Mayweather Jr. be enough to see McGregor reject a chance to defend his UFC title? Only time will tell.

LATEST NEWS

Floyd Mayweather Jr: “Today, I’m officially out of retirement for Conor McGregor.”

0
Conor McGregor is only a signature away from meeting Floyd Mayweather Jr. in his 50th career fight in the summer, according to the boxing...
Khabib Nurmagomedov Russia

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager: ‘I Should Have Called The UFC Doctor’

0
Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager is taking responsibility for how things were handled with "The Eagle's" weight cutting mishap. Nurmagomedov was set to compete against Tony Ferguson...
Rani Yahya

Rani Yahya: ‘My Goal is to Compete For The UFC Belt & be The...

0
Rani Yahya has championship aspirations. Yahya competes tomorrow night (March 11) against Joe Soto at an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night event in Fortaleza,...
Chris Dunn

Chris Dunn on Title Bout With Will Shutt: ‘I Wouldn’t Blink’ (Exclusive)

1
Chris Dunn is anticipating a barn burner on March 31. On that date, Dunn will battle Will Shutt for the Ascendancy FC (AFC) featherweight championship....
video

UFC Fight Night 106 Weigh-Ins Results & Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Live Stream

0
The UFC Fight Night 106 weigh-in results are in. All fighters on the card made weight, meaning all bouts have now been made official. UFC...