Floyd Mayweather Jr. Will Place Possibly His “Biggest Ever” Bet on Himself Saturday

By
Jay Anderson
-

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor, the boxing superfight that has been the talk of the combat sports world for months, finally arrives Saturday. Among the numerous storylines stemming from the bout has been the massive amount of money being bet on the fight, which has reportedly been as high as 95% in McGregor’s favor. While that’s mostly people betting for the underdog who pays out more, it’s still a hugely one-sided affair.

One person putting a lot of cash on Floyd “Money’ Mayweather, however, will be the boxer himself. Speaking to the media Wednesday (via MMA Junkie), Mayweather promised what might be his “biggest ever” bet this weekend.

“You guys will see the betting ticket. I can’t really say what’s the number, but I will bet something heavy. Will it be my biggest ever? Most likely” he told those present.

McGregor, meanwhile, was a little more cautious. “Maybe I’ll bet on myself. I don’t know” he said. “I’m certainly going to win, I know that. I have seen [Floyd Mayweather Jr.] bet. He always shows what his wins are, not what his losses are. Maybe that’s why he is in this position and has to take this fight. I am focused on this fight. I am not gambling.”

Mayweather-McGregor takes place Saturday August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Latest MMA News

Ricardo Lamas

Ricardo Lamas Taking a Wait & See Approach For His Next Fight

Ricardo Lamas is waiting for the featherweight division to clear up a bit. Lamas is coming off a stellar performance against Jason Knight on the...
video

‘Cormier Didn’t Know he Had Fought Jones Following KO’ – “Big” John McCarthy

Daniel Cormier asked why his belt was being given to Jon Jones, such was the disorientation experienced following his devastating knockout loss at UFC...
Conor McGregor Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz Says McGregor Has a ‘Great Chance’ of Beating Mayweather

Nate Diaz won't follow the crowd that believes Conor McGregor has no shot of beating Floyd Mayweather. Diaz is a well-known foe of McGregor's. The...
video

Floyd Mayweather Loses Cool & Threatens to “Put a Muzzle on Everybody”

In stark contrast to the loud and theatrical four-day press tour for the Mayweather vs. McGregor bout, last night's presser was noticeably quieter That was...
Tom Duquesnoy

Tom Duquesnoy vs Cody Stamann Added to UFC 216

French bantamweight and former BAMMA champion Tom Duquesnoy is the latest fighter set to appear at UFC 216 in Las Vegas later this year....
Load more