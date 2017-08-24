Floyd Mayweather Jr. Will Place Possibly His “Biggest Ever” Bet on Himself Saturday

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor, the boxing superfight that has been the talk of the combat sports world for months, finally arrives Saturday. Among the numerous storylines stemming from the bout has been the massive amount of money being bet on the fight, which has reportedly been as high as 95% in McGregor’s favor. While that’s mostly people betting for the underdog who pays out more, it’s still a hugely one-sided affair.

One person putting a lot of cash on Floyd “Money’ Mayweather, however, will be the boxer himself. Speaking to the media Wednesday (via MMA Junkie), Mayweather promised what might be his “biggest ever” bet this weekend.

“You guys will see the betting ticket. I can’t really say what’s the number, but I will bet something heavy. Will it be my biggest ever? Most likely” he told those present.

McGregor, meanwhile, was a little more cautious. “Maybe I’ll bet on myself. I don’t know” he said. “I’m certainly going to win, I know that. I have seen [Floyd Mayweather Jr.] bet. He always shows what his wins are, not what his losses are. Maybe that’s why he is in this position and has to take this fight. I am focused on this fight. I am not gambling.”

Mayweather-McGregor takes place Saturday August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.