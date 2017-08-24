Floyd Mayweather Loses Cool & Threatens to “Put a Muzzle on Everybody”

In stark contrast to the loud and theatrical four-day press tour for the Mayweather vs. McGregor bout, last night’s presser was noticeably quieter

That was until both men engaged in a face off at the end of proceedings.

Both men stood opposite one another before a loud Mayweather supporter began shouting towards McGregor. Mayweather, clearly aggravated at the unwarranted noise, pointed in the direction of the unnamed fan and issued a warning:

“Listen if you’re going to be here, you carry yourself in the appropriate manner, I told you that,” clearly referring to another incident which had annoyed the 40-year-old.

McGregor was equally as annoyed by the interruption, requesting that Mayweather have the unnamed male thrown out of the arena. The interruption ended there, however, as

both fighters’ family members and entourages looked on with members of the media.

Following this interaction Mayweather stuck around to pose for photos, displaying the WBC’s custom-issue “Money Belt” which was created for the winner of the fight. While holding the belt, it was then the turn of a McGregor supporter to shout towards the stage. Mayweather, clearly unwilling to let this one slide, responded in swift fashion while his team of bodyguards swarmed in.

